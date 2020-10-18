Advertisement

Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers 23-16

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands off to running back Mike Davis (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands off to running back Mike Davis (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By STEVE REED
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 23-16 on Sunday.

Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears (5-1) opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl.

Bridgewater was under duress most of the game. He was held to a season-low 216 yards passing and was intercepted twice.

Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter. The former Super Bowl MVP also rallied the Bears past the Falcons when coach Matt Nagy benched Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3.

The Panthers had two chances to tie it late but couldn’t convert.

On a fourth-and-2 from the Bears 36 with 2 minutes left, D.J, Moore couldn’t haul in a one-handed catch on a pass that was slightly overthrown. Carolina’s defense came up with a stop, but DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepted Bridgewater to seal the victory for Chicago.

The Panthers (3-3), who had their three-game winning streak snapped, ran 12 plays in the Bears red zone in the first half, but none gained more than 5 yards and Carolina entered the locker room trailing 13-6 at halftime.

The Panthers' struggles started from the opening kickoff, where they were flagged for an illegal block. Mike Davis lost a yard on the first carry, Bridgewater was sacked at the Carolina 1 and then intercepted by Tashaun Gipson on third down. That set up a 7-yard touchdown pass from Foles to tight end Cole Kmet to give the Bears a 7-0 lead.

Foles' 1-yard run put the Bears ahead 20-6 lead late in the third quarter.

The Panthers cut the lead in half early in the fourth quarter when cornerback Jaylon Johnson was flagged for pass interference in the end zone on Moore, setting up a 1-yard touchdown plunge by former Chicago running back Mike Davis.

RACIAL INJUSTICE

Ten Bears players and five Panthers knelt for the playing of the national anthem while several others held up their fists in protest of racial injustice.

INJURIES

Bears: No injuries reported.

Panthers: Played without wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury. ... Safety Juston Burris was carted off the field late in the third quarter with a rib injury and did not return.

UP NEXT

Bears: Travel to face the Rams on Monday, Oct. 26.

Panthers: Visit the Saints next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

