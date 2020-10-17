Williamston Fire Department paints fire hydrants pink for breast cancer awareness month

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - In honor of breast cancer awareness month, The Williamston Fire Rescue and EMS Department have painted some fire hydrants pink.

They are asking everyone to look for the pink fire hydrants in downtown Williamston on Main Street in an effort to “paint the town pink.”

The Williamston Fire Rescue and EMS Department are asking anyone who has been affected by breast cancer to bring a marker and write on each hydrant in honor or memory of a loved one.

This will go on through the month of October.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.