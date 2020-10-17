Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police say a traffic stop Friday afternoon ended with a man charged with several drug offenses.

Police say a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Marvin Murphy of Ayden was stopped on NC Highway 43 Bypass and NC Highway 55 for failure to maintain lane control.

During the investigation, police say a member of the department’s K9 Unit detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police say a search uncovered 75.8 grams of cocaine and small amount of marijuana.

Police say Murphy also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

In addition to his warrants, Murphy is charged with trafficking in cocaine, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Murphy was placed in the Craven County jail with a $100,500 secured bond.

