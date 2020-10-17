Strangers jump into action, saving a man’s life at a Greenville gym
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family is counting its blessings after a close call at a gym here in the East.
Earlier this week, a family got quite the scare when their father didn’t come home from his gym trip.
Instead, he was rushed to the hospital.
The man is alive all thanks to the life-saving efforts of some guys who were in the right place at the right time.
What started as a normal night at the gym for 35-year-old Thomas Parker, took a turn for the worse.
17-year-old Noah Dembo was the first to start CPR and call 9-11, according to gym goers.
Then18-year-olds Ryan Staton, Nick Hamilton, Jake Locklear and Brandon Mcdonald ran over to help him.nerve-racking
Staton said he and Dembo performed CPR until emergency services arrived.
Heather said her husband has a family history of heart problems, but he has always taken care of himself.
She said that she wants to encourage others to get CPR certified because you never know when you might be needed.
She also told WITN that her husband is still at the hospital and according to a Facebook post, they plan on moving forward with an internal cardiac defibrillator placement.
There is a Go Fund Me set up in honor of the Parker family since Thomas will likely be out of work for a long period of time.
You can find that link below.
