Advertisement

Strangers jump into action, saving a man’s life at a Greenville gym

Group of teens save a man's life by performing CPR.
Group of teens save a man's life by performing CPR.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family is counting its blessings after a close call at a gym here in the East.

Earlier this week, a family got quite the scare when their father didn’t come home from his gym trip.

Instead, he was rushed to the hospital.

The man is alive all thanks to the life-saving efforts of some guys who were in the right place at the right time.

What started as a normal night at the gym for 35-year-old Thomas Parker, took a turn for the worse.

17-year-old Noah Dembo was the first to start CPR and call 9-11, according to gym goers.

Then18-year-olds Ryan Staton, Nick Hamilton, Jake Locklear and Brandon Mcdonald ran over to help him.nerve-racking

Staton said he and Dembo performed CPR until emergency services arrived.

Heather said her husband has a family history of heart problems, but he has always taken care of himself.

She said that she wants to encourage others to get CPR certified because you never know when you might be needed.

She also told WITN that her husband is still at the hospital and according to a Facebook post, they plan on moving forward with an internal cardiac defibrillator placement.

There is a Go Fund Me set up in honor of the Parker family since Thomas will likely be out of work for a long period of time.

You can find that link below.

Support for Thomas and Heather Parker

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

News

Phillips/Bricks Alumni Scholarship endowed at Edgecombe Community College

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Phillips/Bricks Alumni Association contributed $6,100 to Edgecombe Community College to establish a scholarship for Edgecombe County students in honor of Phillips High School and the Brick School.

News

Hyde County health leader shares COVID numbers, pleads to residents to slow spread

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Hyde County Health leaders share COVID-19 statistics, plea to residents to slow spread

News

Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Local Firefighters begin drive to deliver hurricane relief supplies to Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
While many were still sleeping on Friday morning several Beaufort Firefighters loaded up a U-Haul truck and headed off on a 19 hour drive to deliver hurricane relief supplies to some of the hardest hit areas in Louisiana.

News

Local Firefighters begin drive to deliver hurricane relief supplies to Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
While many were still sleeping on Friday morning several Beaufort Firefighters loaded up a U-Haul truck and headed off on a 19 hour drive to deliver hurricane relief supplies to some of the hardest hit areas in Louisiana.

News

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in New Bern

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
New Bern Police say a traffic stop Friday afternoon ended with a man charged with several drug offenses.

News

Six residents at Snow Hill nursing home die after COVID outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
Six residents at a Snow Hill nursing home have died in the last several days after an outbreak of COVID-19.

News

‘He’s an inspiration’ Duplin boy receives PETA’s ‘Hero to Animals’ Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Duplin boy is being recognized as a hero.

News

National Black Cultural Information Trust launches to dispel voting misinformation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson and Associated Press
A group of U.S. Black scholars, activists and writers has launched a new project to combat misleading information online around voting, reparations, and immigration.