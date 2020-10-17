Strangers jump into action, saving a man’s life at a Greenville gym

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family is counting its blessings after a close call at a gym here in the East.

Earlier this week, a family got quite the scare when their father didn’t come home from his gym trip.

Instead, he was rushed to the hospital.

The man is alive all thanks to the life-saving efforts of some guys who were in the right place at the right time.

What started as a normal night at the gym for 35-year-old Thomas Parker, took a turn for the worse.

“They heard a big crash and he had fallen face forward and they rolled him over and he wasn’t breathing very well so they called 911.”

17-year-old Noah Dembo was the first to start CPR and call 9-11, according to gym goers.

Then18-year-olds Ryan Staton, Nick Hamilton, Jake Locklear and Brandon Mcdonald ran over to help him.nerve-racking

“I immediately jumped down and checked his pulse to see if it was still beating. He was really blue in the face, it was really nerve racking because I never have seen somebody that blue before. And his eyes were open but they were slowly shutting and I immediately thought, what can I do right now to help him.”

Staton said he and Dembo performed CPR until emergency services arrived.

“If they weren’t there, he probably wouldn’t be here with us. The doctors keep telling us that the early CPR is basically why he’s here. We are honestly just very grateful. Words can’t even explain how grateful I am that I still have my husband and my children still have their daddy. He’s everything to us and I can’t thank them enough.”

Heather said her husband has a family history of heart problems, but he has always taken care of himself.

She said that she wants to encourage others to get CPR certified because you never know when you might be needed.

“It makes me feel even better that Noah was able to help, Jake was able to help, Nick was able to help and Brandon was able to help the best way they could throughout the whole process. I am extremely grateful that he is doing better.”

She also told WITN that her husband is still at the hospital and according to a Facebook post, they plan on moving forward with an internal cardiac defibrillator placement.

There is a Go Fund Me set up in honor of the Parker family since Thomas will likely be out of work for a long period of time.

You can find that link below.

