RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be campaigning in Durham on Sunday.

According to our sister station, WRAL, he will be attending a get-out-the-vote event at 1 p.m to encourage North Carolinians to take advantage of early voting.

North Carolina in-person early voting ends October 31.

