Police: One dead after shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday afternoon.

According to police in Rocky Mount, officers found a 30-year old man who had been shot in the 700 block of Luper Street. The man died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Officers were called to the area shortly after noon for reports of shots being fired.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

They say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252)972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252)977-1111.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.