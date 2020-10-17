Advertisement

North Carolina sheriff fires deputy after seeing body cam video

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff has fired a deputy after reviewing body camera footage of a recent traffic stop that he said showed inappropriate conduct.

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller announced the firing of Tyler McDonald on Friday after he said he watched footage from an Oct. 5 stop, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.

“No additional internal review was necessary for me to come to this conclusion,” said Miller, who did not provide specific details about what he saw.

The sheriff said he would have no further comment except that he would cooperate with an investigation being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The newspaper’s attempts to reach McDonald or an attorney for him were unsuccessful.

