NCEL 10-16-20

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
State Highway Patrol welcomes 23 new troopers

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol now has 23 new state troopers joining the unit.

Matt’s Forecast: Below average temperatures Saturday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
By Matt Engelbrecht
Temperatures will fall to the 40s Saturday morning

Outer Banks warns fishermen about hooks & lines hurting horses

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says on its Facebook page that horses got hooks tangled in their manes in recent weeks as well as the hair of their lower legs.

North Carolina group giving aid to Louisiana hurricane victims.

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A group in Eastern North Carolina is giving a hand to hurricane victims in Louisiana.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Strangers jump into action, saving a man’s life at a Greenville gym

Updated: 1 hours ago
Updated: 1 hours ago
Updated: 1 hours ago
FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Phillips/Bricks Alumni Scholarship endowed at Edgecombe Community College

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
The Phillips/Bricks Alumni Association contributed $6,100 to Edgecombe Community College to establish a scholarship for Edgecombe County students in honor of Phillips High School and the Brick School.