National Black Cultural Information Trust launches to dispel voting misinformation

Group launches to dispel voting misinformation
Group launches to dispel voting misinformation(wcjb)
By Sharon Johnson and Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, NC (AP) - A group of U.S. Black scholars, activists and writers has launched a new project to combat misleading information online around voting, reparations, and immigration.

The recently launched National Black Cultural Information Trust seeks to counter fake social media accounts and Twitter trolls who often discourage Black voters from participating in elections.

Project founder Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor says some dubious accounts behind the social media American Descendants of Slavery movement tell Black voters to skip the presidential election. She says some accounts also use the movement’s ADOS hashtag to flame divisions between African Americans and Black immigrants.

