Local Firefighters begin drive to deliver hurricane relief supplies to Louisiana

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - While many were still sleeping on Friday morning several Beaufort Firefighters loaded up a U-Haul truck and headed off on a 19 hour drive to deliver hurricane relief supplies to some of the hardest hit areas in Louisiana.

Beaufort Fire Dept. driving Hurricane relief supplies to Louisiana (witn)

Together with the help of the community, the Beaufort Fire Department, and the Beaufort Firemen’s Association, spent the last week collecting supplies. Fire Chief Tony Ray says he was blown away by the outpouring of support they’ve received.

“We stuffed the truck, but the people brought the stuff. We have approximately 10 generators, we have lots of extension cords, non-perishable food, baby items, we kind of went with a wish list that South West Louisiana sent us and trying to address the need as they see it on the ground,” said Ray.

While the drive may be long, Fire Captain Sean Cowley who is driving the loaded down truck they say it’s more than worth it.

“I think this is a great thing that we’re doing, going to give back, they helped us in the past and now it’s time for us to help them," said Cowley.

The pair will be meeting up with several organizations to drop off the donations in the Cameron Parrish and in the Lake Charles area where thousands are still without power after being hit by both Hurricane Laura and Delta.

The Fire Department says they are still accepting monetary donations through the end of the weekend, any money donated will go directly to helping those in need in Louisiana. Checks can be dropped off at the Fire Department in Beaufort or online they have information posted on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Beaufort-Firemens-Association-Inc-180393832607445/.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.