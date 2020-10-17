Advertisement

Jacksonville residents to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WITN) - An organization is inviting Jacksonville residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

On Saturday, October 17, the Eastern North Carolina Chapter is hosting an Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.

Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Onslow County.

The events include an opening ceremony featuring local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered online to participants. Next, everyone will walk in their own neighborhoods with their family and friends. And finally, the Alzheimer’s Association will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format that participants can drive by at Onslow County Multipurpose Complex.

You can download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to track steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, as it is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 479,000 caregivers.

To sign up, click here or call 800-272-3900.

For more information, visit alz.org/walk.

