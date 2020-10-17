Advertisement

Inmate found unresponsive in jail, dies at hospital

Staff at the Greensboro Detention Center found Anna Chris Dominguez, 24, unresponsive inside a holding cell about 5:15 a.m. Friday,
Staff at the Greensboro Detention Center found Anna Chris Dominguez, 24, unresponsive inside a holding cell about 5:15 a.m. Friday,(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a North Carolina jail and died later at a hospital.

Staff at the Greensboro Detention Center found Anna Chris Dominguez, 24, unresponsive inside a holding cell about 5:15 a.m. Friday, local news outlets reported.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said detention staff and emergency medical workers took life-saving measures before Dominguez was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Greensboro police arrested Dominguez around 1 a.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with no insurance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and driving a motor vehicle with no registration.

The sheriff said because of her level of intoxication, she was ordered into custody.

