Hyde County health leader shares COVID numbers, pleas to residents to slow spread

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hyde County is reporting a total COVID-19 case count of 175. Of this total, 29 are active cases, 141 have recovered, and 5 are deaths.

According to Hyde County Health Director Luana Gibbs, the sharp rise in active cases is due to an outbreak in a local correctional facility.

Although many active cases are confined to the correctional facility, COVID continues to spread within the community. Health leaders recommend people wear a facial covering, avoid large crowds, practice social distancing of 6 feet or more, and wash your hands frequently to

"The request for compliance should not be based on a political agenda. Gibbs added, “I personally do not care who anyone votes for or supports. I simply want our public to care for each other as a community and implement these strategies. As decent human beings, we should have the humanity to conduct ourselves in ways that say ‘I care for you and will do what I can to keep you safe.’ That means putting on the mask, staying apart by 6 feet, and washing your hands.”

Gibbs added, “Though doing these things may not be pleasurable, it is what is needed. We are living in the midst of a pandemic. Show your compassion.”

The Health Department also reminds residents that anyone who suspects they are sick with COVID-19 or has been in contact with someone who has the virus should get tested. They also test people who request testing even without symptoms.

There are no out of pocket fees to individuals, but they ask if you have insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, to bring your card with you for testing and call ahead for an appointment.

The Hyde County Health Department is also available to the public to answer questions and provide education. They can be reached at 252-926-4399 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. For 24/7 on-call services, dial 1-866-462-3821, the Coronavirus Hotline.

