ECU, Fayetteville State University partner to benefit students, region

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two eastern North Carolina universities have established a new partnership to promote collaboration between the two UNC System institutions in meeting their respective missions.

The new memorandum of understanding between East Carolina University and Fayetteville State University is an effort to identify opportunities to work together to promote graduate recruitment and education; undergraduate student engagement and collaboration; and research, public service and scholarship.

Under the agreement, ECU and FSU have committed to developing pipelines linking FSU’s undergraduate students to ECU’s graduate and professional programs; encouraging collaborations between academic programs and faculties in the areas of research, scholarship, public service and creative activity; and exploring the development of a short-term faculty exchange program.

