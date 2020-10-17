Cunningham raises more money than Tillis, but lagging behind in October cash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -In North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, Democrat Cal Cunningham raised far more than Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. But Cunningham entered October with less cash on hand than Tillis.

Campaign finance records both campaigns submitted to the Federal Elections Commission show Cunningham raised $28.3 million from July 1 to Sept. 30.

Tillis’s campaign took in nearly $6.6 million.

Tillis entered the home stretch of the competitive and costly Senate with almost $2.4 million more in available cash than Cunningham. Polls show the race is close. Republicans are looking to retain the seat. Democrats hope a Tillis defeat would shift control of the U.S. Senate to their party.

