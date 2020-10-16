Advertisement

Veteran DPS employee named warden at Greene Correctional

A new warden has been named for this state prison.
A new warden has been named for this state prison.(WITN)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAURY, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran state prison employee will return to the place where he got his start as the prison’s next warden.

Stephen Waddell is the new warden at the Greene Correctional Institution in Greene County.

The 48-year-old Waddell had been deputy warden at Central Prison since 2014.

Waddell got his start at Greene as a corrections officer in 1994. He then worked at Eastern Correctional before transferring to Central Prison.

Greene is a minimum-security prison for men and is designed as a re-entry facility to help inmates nearing the end of their sentences to transition back into society.

The Department of Public Safety said Waddell’s promotion has been in the works for several months and is not connected to last week’s death of an inmate due to COVID-19.

He replaces Jamie Cobb who retired in August after two years as warden and 28 years with the prison system.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: For second day state sets record for new cases

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Department of Health and Human Services said there were 2,684 new cases, compared to 2,532 new cases on Thursday.

Politics

State Board of Elections believes first day of in-person early voting set new record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
The North Carolina State Board of Elections believes massive turnout on the first day of early voting on Thursday set a record.

Local

7,000+ gallons of sewage spills in housing area at Camp Lejeune

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More than 7,000 gallons of sewage spilt near a housing complex at Camp Lejeune.

Consumer

New data: Chocolate remains most preferred type of Halloween candy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Americans are showing less interest in most types of Halloween candy this year, but chocolate remains the most preferred type.

Latest News

Crime

Jacksonville man accused of stealing car parts from business

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies charged 40-year-old Jerry Davis Jr. with eight counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

Pets

Saving Graces: Twyla and Ted

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Twyla and Ted.

Morning Show

A Little Bit of Sunshine: A proposal photobomb + a surprise tutor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

State

HBCU: School’s president has died after 3 months in role

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Saint Augustine’s University announced Irving Pressley McPhail’s death Thursday night in a post on their Facebook page.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Dodging raindrops Friday; Tumbling PM temps

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Cloud cover and rain on Friday

News

NCEL 10-15-20

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20