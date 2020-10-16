Veteran DPS employee named warden at Greene Correctional

MAURY, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran state prison employee will return to the place where he got his start as the prison’s next warden.

Stephen Waddell is the new warden at the Greene Correctional Institution in Greene County.

The 48-year-old Waddell had been deputy warden at Central Prison since 2014.

Waddell got his start at Greene as a corrections officer in 1994. He then worked at Eastern Correctional before transferring to Central Prison.

Greene is a minimum-security prison for men and is designed as a re-entry facility to help inmates nearing the end of their sentences to transition back into society.

The Department of Public Safety said Waddell’s promotion has been in the works for several months and is not connected to last week’s death of an inmate due to COVID-19.

He replaces Jamie Cobb who retired in August after two years as warden and 28 years with the prison system.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.