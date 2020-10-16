Trip to store turns into $200,000 lottery win for Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man went to the store to buy mac and cheese for dinner and left $200,000 dollars richer.

On Wednesday, Marquentton Carraway went to the Madison Market Grill on Madison Avenue to buy dinner. While there, he bought a $5 Mega Bucks Ticket.

“I was actually going to the store to by macaroni and cheese to cook. When I got to the counter, the man gave me my change and I was about to walk out the store until something told me to, ya know, buy a ticket.”

After scratching the ticket, Carraway says he immediately called his mother.

“At the time, she was on a business call. And I told her that her business was now over.”

Carraway says he plans to buy a house with his winnings.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

