Trenton woman thankful for support of hurricane supply drive

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Trenton woman we told you about on Monday who started a supply drive for people along the Gulf Coast after recent hurricanes, has collected quite a bit to send.

Pam Forrester says she knows all too well the devastating effects of hurricanes. She is still recovering from the damage left behind from Hurricane Florence in 2018.

That’s why she organized a drive of water and sports drinks to take down to Abbeville, Louisiana.

Residents of Trenton and Jones County donated water and Gatorade in just three days to fill a 16-foot trailer and half a truckload.

Forrester says she is proud to call Jones County home.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.