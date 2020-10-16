Tarboro police investigate fatal apartment shooting

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Tarboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex.

Tarboro police say they found Javonti White, 22, lying in the parking lot of Pender Square Apartments around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers say he died at the scene.

The suspect Rondell Ward, 27, turned himself in to police.

Police say he has been charged with murder and is being held in jail under no bond.

