State Highway Patrol welcomes 23 new troopers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol now has 23 new state troopers joining the unit. The graduation ceremony was held Friday at the State Bureau of Investigation auditorium in Raleigh.

The new troopers went through 33 weeks of training. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley administered the oath of office.

Colonel Glenn McNeil Jr, the 27th commander of the state highway patrol, says the graduates have displayed a high level of character through their training.

The cadets report to their duty stations on Wednesday, November 4 to begin a field training program.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.