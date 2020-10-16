State Board of Elections believes first day of in-person early voting set new record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections believes massive turnout on the first day of early voting on Thursday set a record.

In a post on Twitter, officials say that more than 333,000 voters cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in the state.

“We *believe* that is a one-day early voting record, beating the 304,000 total on Friday, November 4, 2016. Way to go NC voters!” the post says.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, nearly 553,000 mail-in ballots had been accepted in our state.

Combine that with early voting numbers, and more than 782,000 North Carolinians have already voted in the general election which is about 11% of registered voters.

Early voting numbers provided by the State Board of Elections (Twitter)

