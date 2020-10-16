Shots fired at Greenville police officer; North Greene St. closed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A major street in Greenville is shut down after shots were fired at a police officer this afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. north of the river. A police spokeswoman says the officer was not injured.

Police have shut down North Greene Street and part of Belvoir Highway. Heavy police presence is at City Gas on North Greene Street.

Greenville Police say a Greenville detective was conducting an investigation with a federal agent in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road when they were shot at by a car passing by.

The car was stopped shortly after in the area of N. Greene Street and Old River Road.

Everyone in the car have been taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will take the lead on the investigation.

