Saving Graces: Twyla and Ted

This week's featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Twyla and Ted.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Twyla and Ted.

Volunteers say Twyla is a spunky little girl with lots of personality. Ted is playful and will bring lots of love and joy to his new home.

All of the cats and kittens available for adoption can be found online. After an application is approved, volunteers will meet potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment only.

