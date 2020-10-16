Saving Graces: Twyla and Ted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Twyla and Ted.

Volunteers say Twyla is a spunky little girl with lots of personality. Ted is playful and will bring lots of love and joy to his new home.

All of the cats and kittens available for adoption can be found online. After an application is approved, volunteers will meet potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment only.

