PCC adding course for people who work with autistic children

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is set to become the first North Carolina community college to provide training specifically designed for individuals who work with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Starting with the 2021 Spring Semester, PCC will offer “EDU 149: Autism Technical Concepts” in partnership with Aces for Autism, a non-profit ministry established in 2014 to serve eastern North Carolinians impacted by autism.

The three-credit course centers on Applied Behavior Analysis, a common therapeutic model used to teach new skills and minimize certain behaviors in persons with ASD.

Students who enroll in EDU 149 this spring will meet virtually once a week and also fulfill weekly practical requirements at Greenville’s Aces for Autism Center. Students who successfully complete the course can sit for the Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) Exam, a nationally recognized paraprofessional certification in behavior analysis.

In addition to being an elective for students pursuing an associate degree in Early Childhood Education, “Autism Technical Concepts” is part of a new Autism Certificate at PCC comprised of five courses that total 16 credit hours.

