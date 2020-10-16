Outer Banks warns fishermen about hooks & lines hurting horses

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) -An agency that watches wild horses on North Carolina’s Outer Banks warns fishermen to clean up their hooks and lines to keep the animals from getting tangled in them.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says on its Facebook page that horses got hooks tangled in their manes in recent weeks as well as the hair of their lower legs.

One horse had to be rescued for medical treatment after it was spotted eating fishing line like it was grass. An official points out that there are six young horses on the beach this fall, and they are prone to put things in their mouths that don’t belong.

