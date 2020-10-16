Advertisement

North Carolina voter turnout for first day of early voting

North Carolina voters turned out for first day of early voting.
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina had lots of voters head out to kick off the first day of early voting on Thursday.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, nearly 230,000 ballots were cast across the state as of 5:30 p.m.

The NCSBE says that number is more than it was back on the first day of early voting in 2016, when 166,000 ballots were cast statewide after that first day.

And even though lines were long in many counties statewide, the NCSBE said voters didn’t have to deal with many issues at all.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, nearly 553,000 mail-in ballots had been accepted in our state.

Combine that with early voting numbers, and more than 782,000 North Carolinians have already voted in the general election which is about 11% of registered voters.

In Henderson County at the Board of Elections office site around 1,900 voters had cast ballots by 6 p.m., which is the most ballots cast out of any site in the state.

The in-person early voting period for the 2020 general election ends October 31.

Voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county.

