North Carolina group giving aid to Louisiana hurricane victims.

ABBEVILLE, LOUISIANA (WITN) - A group in Eastern North Carolina is giving a hand to hurricane victims in Louisiana.

The North Carolina Chapter of Marco Patriots left Thursday night for the state devastated by two major hurricanes in less than two months making landfall just 15 miles away from each other.

Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta both made landfall in Southwestern Louisiana.

The group spent the whole week raising donations for the community, after spending last weekend in Louisiana for recovery efforts.

After receiving the help Eastern North Carolina needed after Hurricane Florence, group leader Allan Garry said they’re just returning the favor.

“We’ve all been helped. We all know what it’s like to go through a storm and we all know what it’s like to lose everything,” said Garry. “So, the fact that we get to give back and interact with some of the people along the way that also feel that pain and also but feel that love at the same time and want to share it. Just being a small part of that is just a blessing in and upon itself.”

At least 30 people died in Louisiana during Laura and Delta.

Garry added that they raised so much supplies throughout the week that they had leave some behind.

