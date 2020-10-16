Advertisement

New data: Chocolate remains most preferred type of Halloween candy

candy
candy(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC) - New data finds chocolate is the most popular Halloween candy.

According to new data from Retailmenot, Americans are showing less interest in most types of Halloween candy this year, but chocolate remains the most preferred type.

Reese’s Cups (52%) and M&M’s (51%) are the most preferred Halloween candy. They’re followed by Kit Kat (48%), Snickers (46%) and Hershey Bars (40%).

Skittles (27%) and Candy Corn (26%) were the only two non-chocolate based treats to make the list.

Gen Z and Millennials are more likely (84%) than Boomers (76%) to say covid-19 will impact their Halloween plans this year.

