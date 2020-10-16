Advertisement

NCEL 10-15-20

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
Updated: 1 hour ago
N.C COVID-19 cases on rise, President Trump & Governor Cooper have different views

Updated: 1 hour ago
Applications open for new rent and utility assistance program

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Applications are now being accepted for the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program, which will assist eligible low- and- moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

PCC adding course for people who work with autistic children

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Pitt Community College is set to become the first North Carolina community college to provide training specifically designed for individuals who work with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Chief Justice allows jury trials to resume with approved plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order Thursday extending many emergency directives in response to COVID-19 but also allowing jury trials to resume in districts with an approved Jury Trial Resumption Plan.

Trenton woman thankful for support of hurricane supply drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
A Trenton woman we told you about on Monday who started a supply drive for people along the Gulf Coast after recent hurricanes, has collected quite a bit to send.

North Carolina voter turnout for first day of early voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Amber Lake
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, nearly 230,000 ballots were cast across the state as of 5:30 p.m.

Duplin County boy receives PETA award

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
A Duplin County boy has won an award from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after raising thousands of dollars to help animals that were hurt in a house fire.

Matt’s Forecast: Transitioning to rain and clouds on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Matt Engelbrecht
Cloud cover and rain on Friday