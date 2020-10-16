NCEL 10-15-20

Applications are now being accepted for the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program, which will assist eligible low- and- moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
Pitt Community College is set to become the first North Carolina community college to provide training specifically designed for individuals who work with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order Thursday extending many emergency directives in response to COVID-19 but also allowing jury trials to resume in districts with an approved Jury Trial Resumption Plan.