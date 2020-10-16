Advertisement

NC submits COVID-19 vaccination plan to CDC

(WEAU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan with the goal to immunize everyone who is eligible for and wants a COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, multiple vaccines are in development. For a vaccine to be authorized, studies must show it is safe and can prevent someone from catching COVID-19.

Once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes a vaccine, it will take time for manufacturers to ramp up production. Therefore, states will receive limited vaccine supplies at the start and will need to determine which populations receive the vaccine first.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services says the initial vaccination will go to health care workers and other essential workers. Workers and residents in long-term care facilities and people with multiple illnesses or diseases that occur at the same time.

North Carolina’s prioritization framework was developed based on the National Academy of Medicine framework and in consultation with an external COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee convened by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine.

North Carolina’s vaccine plan reflects five principles that guide the planning for and distribution of one or more COVID-19 vaccines in the state. The principles include:

1. All North Carolinians have equitable access to vaccines.

2. Vaccine planning and distribution is inclusive; actively engages state and local government, public and private partners; and draws upon the experience and expertise of leaders from historically marginalized populations.

3. Transparent, accurate and frequent public communications is essential to building trust.

4. Data is used to promote equity, track progress and guide decision-making.

5. Appropriate stewardship of resources and continuous evaluation and improvement drive successful implementation.

This is an interim plan and will continue to be revised based on further information and guidance from the CDC and other federal agencies, increasing data on safety and efficacy from vaccine trials, ongoing input from state and local partners and the Vaccine Advisory Committee, and refinements needed as the state progresses through the planning and operational stages.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cunningham raises more money than Tillis, but lagging behind in October cash

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, Democrat Cal Cunningham raised far more than Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. But Cunningham entered October with less cash on hand than Tillis.

News

Record Breaking Early Voter Turnout

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
In 2016, the numbers showed fewer people at the polls on the first day of early voting.

News

Outer Banks warns fishermen about hooks & lines hurting horses

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
An agency that watches wild horses on North Carolina’s Outer Banks warns fishermen to clean up their hooks and lines to keep the animals from getting tangled in them.

News

State Highway Patrol welcomes 23 new troopers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol now has 23 new state troopers joining the unit. The graduation ceremony was held Friday at the State Bureau of Investigation auditorium in Raleigh.

News

ECU 2nd home game to welcome more fans

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
ECU 2nd home game to welcome more fans

Latest News

News

‘He’s an inspiration’ Duplin boy receives PETA’s ‘Hero to Animals’ Award

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Kaden Simpson received the reward after raising over $8,000 for nearly 20 animals injured and homeless after a house fire in Beulaville.

News

North Carolina group giving aid to Louisiana hurricane victims.

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
The North Carolina chapter of Marco Patriots said it’s returning the favor after the help Eastern North Carolina received after Hurricane Florence.

Crime

Shots fired at Greenville police officer; North Greene St. closed

Updated: 1 hours ago
A major street in Greenville is shut down after shots were fired at a police officer this afternoon.

Coronavirus

Six residents at Snow Hill nursing home die after COVID outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A report by the state Department of Health and Human Services released Friday afternoon confirm the six deaths at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

National

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.