NC submits COVID-19 vaccination plan to CDC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan with the goal to immunize everyone who is eligible for and wants a COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, multiple vaccines are in development. For a vaccine to be authorized, studies must show it is safe and can prevent someone from catching COVID-19.

Once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes a vaccine, it will take time for manufacturers to ramp up production. Therefore, states will receive limited vaccine supplies at the start and will need to determine which populations receive the vaccine first.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services says the initial vaccination will go to health care workers and other essential workers. Workers and residents in long-term care facilities and people with multiple illnesses or diseases that occur at the same time.

North Carolina’s prioritization framework was developed based on the National Academy of Medicine framework and in consultation with an external COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee convened by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine.

North Carolina’s vaccine plan reflects five principles that guide the planning for and distribution of one or more COVID-19 vaccines in the state. The principles include:

1. All North Carolinians have equitable access to vaccines.

2. Vaccine planning and distribution is inclusive; actively engages state and local government, public and private partners; and draws upon the experience and expertise of leaders from historically marginalized populations.

3. Transparent, accurate and frequent public communications is essential to building trust.

4. Data is used to promote equity, track progress and guide decision-making.

5. Appropriate stewardship of resources and continuous evaluation and improvement drive successful implementation.

This is an interim plan and will continue to be revised based on further information and guidance from the CDC and other federal agencies, increasing data on safety and efficacy from vaccine trials, ongoing input from state and local partners and the Vaccine Advisory Committee, and refinements needed as the state progresses through the planning and operational stages.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.