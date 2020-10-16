Advertisement

N.C. First responders head to Louisiana for hurricane relief

(WAGM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First responders in our area are headed to Louisiana this morning to help with hurricane relief.

A spokesperson for the town of Beaufort says the Beaufort Fireman’s Association will be leaving for Louisiana around 5:00 a.m.

Donations are still being accepted through 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Town leaders say the support they have gotten so far has been tremendous.

