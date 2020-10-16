N.C COVID-19 cases on rise, President Trump & Governor Cooper have different views

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Trump held a campaign rally in Greenville Thursday, where he talked a lot about the coronavirus pandemic, among other topics.

The President said the pandemic is getting better across our country and said we are getting closer to having a vaccine.

Minutes after the rally wrapped up, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services along with Governor Roy Cooper, held a press conference saying our state has 2,532 new cases since yesterday making it the highest day on record since the pandemic started.

So far, North Carolina has 238,939 total cases with 1,140 people in the hospital and 3,874 deaths.

Governor Cooper said that the state’s hospitalizations are increasing, case numbers are increasing and there is more viral spread, but President Trump said the pandemic will end soon.

“We want to begin to see our numbers go down and yes, with colder weather and people moving more indoors there’s more chance for viral spread. Being more careful, wearing masks, I think sometimes we let our guard down.”

President Trump, after recovering from the virus, visited Greenville and had a different take on the coronavirus.

President Trump holds campaign rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport. (WITN)

“North Carolina, tell yourself Governor, open up your state. Open up your schools. We’ve learned about this disease. You’ve got to open up your businesses, open up your schools, get it going. We have incredible therapeutics, we have incredible drugs. In my opinion, a cure."

President Trump also mentioned his son, Barron Trump who we learned tested positive for the virus recently.

“My beautiful Barron had it and recovered so fast, I said wait a minute how long did that take? They have the strongest immune systems. They are better than all of us.”

The President also said he’s working to get his antibody treatment, Regeneron, to everyone who needs it.

“Through operation ‘Warp Speed’ we will have 100 million vaccine doses before the end of this year. The vaccine will end the pandemic. But it’s ending anyway I mean, they go crazy when I say it, it’s going to peter out. And it’s going to end.”

But the NCDHHS and Governor Roy Cooper do no agree.

“We are reporting our highest number of cases since this pandemic has begun. Doesn’t feel like petering out to me. But we can get this under control if we work together.”

North Carolina is still in Phase 2.5 which is supposed to expire Friday, October 23rd.

Governor Cooper said he will make a decision on whether the state should go into Phase 3 or not, next week.

For more about the President’s visit to Greenville, visit the link below.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.