N.C COVID-19 cases on rise, President Trump & Governor Cooper have different views
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Trump held a campaign rally in Greenville Thursday, where he talked a lot about the coronavirus pandemic, among other topics.
The President said the pandemic is getting better across our country and said we are getting closer to having a vaccine.
Minutes after the rally wrapped up, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services along with Governor Roy Cooper, held a press conference saying our state has 2,532 new cases since yesterday making it the highest day on record since the pandemic started.
So far, North Carolina has 238,939 total cases with 1,140 people in the hospital and 3,874 deaths.
Governor Cooper said that the state’s hospitalizations are increasing, case numbers are increasing and there is more viral spread, but President Trump said the pandemic will end soon.
President Trump, after recovering from the virus, visited Greenville and had a different take on the coronavirus.
President Trump also mentioned his son, Barron Trump who we learned tested positive for the virus recently.
The President also said he’s working to get his antibody treatment, Regeneron, to everyone who needs it.
But the NCDHHS and Governor Roy Cooper do no agree.
North Carolina is still in Phase 2.5 which is supposed to expire Friday, October 23rd.
Governor Cooper said he will make a decision on whether the state should go into Phase 3 or not, next week.
