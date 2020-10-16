Advertisement

Lexington removes Confederate statue from uptown

confederate statue
confederate statue(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina city has removed a Confederate statue from its uptown area, barely 24 hours after a judge dissolved a restraining order preventing the move.

The Dispatch of Lexington reports the statue was moved early Friday morning because city officials wanted to prevent any potential interference with the statue’s move outside city limits.

In August, the city of Lexington filed a lawsuit against Davidson County and the Robert E. Lee Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy to authorize permanent removal of the Confederate statue.

On Thursday, a Superior Court judge dissolved a temporary restraining order filed last week by Davidson County against the city.

