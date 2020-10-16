Advertisement

Jacksonville police investigating unattended death

(WCAX)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville are investigating the discovery of a body that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police say around 4:00 p.m. officers found the body in a wooded tree line next to 301 Village Drive.

Investigators say this is an unattended death and they remain in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

Anyone with information on the body found should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6409 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

