Jacksonville man accused of stealing car parts from business

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man is accused of stealing car parts from a local business.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says catalytic converters were stolen from three separate cars at Allen’s Automotive back on October 10. Video surveillance captured a car in the parking lot early that morning believed to be linked to the crimes.

Two days later, deputies were called to an assault on Drummer Keller Road and noticed the same truck that was captured on surveillance video. They charged 40-year-old Jerry Davis Jr. with eight counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

An investigation found eight separate victims and nine catalytic converters that were sold to a recycling company.

Davis is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond ahead of his first appearance.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (910) 455-3113.

