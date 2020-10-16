Advertisement

‘He’s an inspiration’ Duplin boy receives PETA’s ‘Hero to Animals’ Award

Kaden Simpson received the reward after raising over $8,000 for nearly 20 animals injured and homeless after a house fire in Beulaville.
11-year-old Kaden Simpson was recognized for raising $8,000 for nearly 20 animals injured and homeless in a Beulaville house fire.
11-year-old Kaden Simpson was recognized for raising $8,000 for nearly 20 animals injured and homeless in a Beulaville house fire.(Jessica Daughtry)
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin boy is being recognized as a hero.

11-year-old Kaden Simpson received the ‘Hero to Animals’ Award from PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

“He’s an inspiration to kids and adults alike,” the award reads.

Kaden received the award after raising over $8,000 for animals injured and homeless after a house fire in Beulaville last month.

“They need help, right away,” Kaden told WITN News last month. “Because first of all, they’re cute. Second of all, they’re adorable.”

The GoFundMe Page doesn’t even show the half of it. Every year, Kaden donates all of his birthday money to the shelter. He estimates he’s donated nearly $20,000 altogether.

“He’s always had a love for animals, but it was like the A.S.P.C.A. commercial that he had seen that just brought him to tears,” said Jessica Daughtry, Kaden’s mom. He was like, ‘How can we help them.’ Ever since then, it’s just been ‘I can’t wait for my birthday so we can do this again. Let’s see if we can beat last year’s goal. Let’s see if we can get more food and supplies.’"

The fire, caused by a gas leak, left 12 dogs and cats without a home. Six walked away with critical burns, six with serious ones.

Original information from Duplin County Animal Services said five animals died in that explosion caused by a gas leak, but new information from the shelter clarifies only one was put down because of her injuries.

The fire also left 79-year-old Lon Record dead.

All other animals have recovered and nine are still up for adoption at the Duplin County Animal Shelter, where Joe Newburn is the director.

“It takes a community to run the animal shelter,” said Newburn. “We couldn’t thank him enough for it. He’s helped us out a bunch with this.”

The shelter isn’t done getting Kaden’s helping hand just yet. Kaden has a birthday coming up in February, and he said he’s preparing to set up another fundraiser.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cunningham raises more money than Tillis, but lagging behind in October cash

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, Democrat Cal Cunningham raised far more than Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. But Cunningham entered October with less cash on hand than Tillis.

News

Record Breaking Early Voter Turnout

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
In 2016, the numbers showed fewer people at the polls on the first day of early voting.

News

Outer Banks warns fishermen about hooks & lines hurting horses

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
An agency that watches wild horses on North Carolina’s Outer Banks warns fishermen to clean up their hooks and lines to keep the animals from getting tangled in them.

News

State Highway Patrol welcomes 23 new troopers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol now has 23 new state troopers joining the unit. The graduation ceremony was held Friday at the State Bureau of Investigation auditorium in Raleigh.

News

ECU 2nd home game to welcome more fans

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
ECU 2nd home game to welcome more fans

Latest News

News

North Carolina group giving aid to Louisiana hurricane victims.

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
The North Carolina chapter of Marco Patriots said it’s returning the favor after the help Eastern North Carolina received after Hurricane Florence.

News

NC submits COVID-19 vaccination plan to CDC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan with the goal to immunize everyone who is eligible for and wants a COVID-19 vaccine.

Crime

Shots fired at Greenville police officer; North Greene St. closed

Updated: 1 hours ago
A major street in Greenville is shut down after shots were fired at a police officer this afternoon.

Coronavirus

Six residents at Snow Hill nursing home die after COVID outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A report by the state Department of Health and Human Services released Friday afternoon confirm the six deaths at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

National

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.