HBCU: School’s president has died after 3 months in role

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A historically Black college in North Carolina says the school’s president has died three months after starting his tenure.

Saint Augustine’s University announced Irving Pressley McPhail’s death Thursday night in a post on their Facebook page. A cause of death was not released.

McPhail started his role with the university, which is located in Raleigh, on July 15. The post said he had "made a memorable and positive impact'' during his short time in the role.

The school says the university’s vice president will serve as interim president.

