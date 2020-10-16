Advertisement

HBCU: School’s president has died after 3 months in role

Dr. Irving Pressley McPhail
Dr. Irving Pressley McPhail(Saint Augustine’s University Facebook page)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A historically Black college in North Carolina says the school’s president has died three months after starting his tenure.

Saint Augustine’s University announced Irving Pressley McPhail’s death Thursday night in a post on their Facebook page. A cause of death was not released.

McPhail started his role with the university, which is located in Raleigh, on July 15. The post said he had "made a memorable and positive impact'' during his short time in the role.

The school says the university’s vice president will serve as interim president.

