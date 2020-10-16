ECU 2nd home game to welcome more fans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is gearing up for another home game this Saturday at noon.

The school will welcome more fans to cheer on the Pirates while following new Phase 3 guidelines from the governor.

ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson says the football stadium can hold around 50,000 people and that they’ll allow 7% of that capacity inside at this time.

“We have invited 3,500 fans to join us in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as we take on the Navy Midshipmen,” said Mitchelson.

Although it’s great news for fans, it’s not the best for businesses around town who remember game day weekends as big pay days.

“Oh man, it was. I mean it was, it gets pretty crazy,” recalls Blackbeard’s Coffee barista, Stephen Ottinger.

He says although the pandemic has changed the expectation of those weekends, they still have regular customers. He says he hopes this weekend will continue to bring in business.

