Duplin County boy receives PETA award

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County boy has won an award from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after raising thousands of dollars to help animals that were hurt in a house fire.

Eleven-year-old Kaden Simpson raised more than $8,000 for 12 dogs and cats who survived a fire at a nearby home that killed their guardian and five other animals.

The fire happened back in September.

Kaden was honored by PETA with a hero to animals award.

After seeing photos of the injured animals, Kaden, who is autistic, immediately told his mother he wanted to help. He started a GoFundMe to raise money for veterinary care and food.

His mom says he’s been donating his own birthday money to the animal shelter for years.

