Democrats speak out as Trump visits Greenville

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As President Trump made his way to Greenville for a rally Thursday, people were out holding signs on both sides of the presidential race.

“He’s for business, he’s for America, and he’s for Veterans like me, ” said Trump Supporter, Matthew Collins.

“I’m out here telling the other side of the story,” said Biden Supporter, Ronald Bracy.

At the Pitt Greenville Airport Thursday thousands came to hear the President of the United States speak, but ahead of President Trump’s arrival, groups were speaking out about the importance of voting.

“We want to come here today to make sure that residents understood they have a voice, they have a choice, despite what they may hear later today,” said Marcus Bass with the N.C. Black Alliance.

At another news conference, Representative G.K. Butterfield praised voter turnout at early voting poll locations and rallied for the Biden Harris Campaign.

“The president has failed, he has failed miserably to get the pandemic under control,” said Butterfield.

And as election season heads down the home stretch, State Rep. Kandie Smith said, “Your vote is your voice, don’t forget to use it!”

