COVID-19: Edgecombe County administration building closed next week

COVID-19
COVID-19(KYOU)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The county administration building in one Eastern Carolina county will be closed all next week due to COVID-19.

Edgecombe County says staff at the administration building on St. Andrew Street were exposed to the virus.

The building wil

l be closed to the public from October 19-23. The county says offices will be open internally with limited staff.

Tax and water payments can be put in the collection drop box outside the front door while license tag renewals can be made online or at license plate agency offices in Rocky Mount, Wilson, or Greenville.

