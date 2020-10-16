Advertisement

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Five of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will return to federal court Friday as a hearing on whether there is enough evidence to charge them continues.

A federal judge also plans to consider whether two of the men, including the Michigan man described by federal authorities as the ringleader of the effort, should remain in jail before trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens on Tuesday ordered Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta held without bond until trial, saying their repeated participation in discussions about abducting Michigan’s Democratic governor and surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home validated the decision. Berens is scheduled to make bond decisions Friday for Adam Fox and Ty Garbin.

A sixth man, Delaware resident Barry Croft, was separately ordered to be transferred to Michigan earlier this week.

The preliminary hearing began Tuesday and featured hours of testimony by a lead FBI agent on the Michigan case, revealing new detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to thwart the purported scheme.

Agent Richard Trask also said members of anti-government paramilitary groups from several states discussed abducting Whitmer or Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, during a June meeting in Ohio.

Fox and Croft were among those who attended that session, according to testimony and federal court documents. But it was not clear if talk of targeting Northam went beyond that meeting, and nothing from the complaint or Trask’s testimony indicated that anyone had been charged with a plot involving Northam.

The men could get up to life in prison if convicted.

Several of their defense attorneys implied during questioning on Tuesday that their clients were “big talkers” who did not intend to follow through with action.

Prosecutors, though, said some of the men conducted surveillance of Whitmer’s northern Michigan house in August and September and four of the men had planned to meet last week to pay for explosives and exchange tactical gear.

Seven other men purportedly linked to an extremist paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Michigan’s attorney general charged an eighth person — a Wisconsin man — in that case on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

7,000+ gallons of sewage spills in housing area at Camp Lejeune

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More than 7,000 gallons of sewage spilt near a housing complex at Camp Lejeune.

National

Rep. Elise Stefanik moves to the right even as she stays in the middle

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19: More deaths reported in Hertford, Martin, Northampton counties

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
DHHS saw 2,532 new cases on Thursday, the highest single daily increase since the pandemic started.

Consumer

New data: Chocolate remains most preferred type of Halloween candy

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Americans are showing less interest in most types of Halloween candy this year, but chocolate remains the most preferred type.

National Politics

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

Latest News

Crime

Jacksonville man accused of stealing car parts from business

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies charged 40-year-old Jerry Davis Jr. with eight counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

National

14th person indicted in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|

National

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

National Politics

GOP Sen. Sasse berates Trump in leaked call

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

Pets

Saving Graces: Twyla and Ted

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Twyla and Ted.