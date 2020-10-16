Advertisement

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers returned a kickoff for 101-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers returned a kickoff for 101-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.(David Richard | AP Photo/David Richard)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Friday.

The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests,” the Colts said. “In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.”

The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons closed their facility Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19, the Tennessee Titans played Tuesday following a 16-day layoff because of an outbreak, and the New England Patriots have twice had their original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players. They’re set to play Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

7,000+ gallons of sewage spills in housing area at Camp Lejeune

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More than 7,000 gallons of sewage spilt near a housing complex at Camp Lejeune.

National

Rep. Elise Stefanik moves to the right even as she stays in the middle

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19: More deaths reported in Hertford, Martin, Northampton counties

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
DHHS saw 2,532 new cases on Thursday, the highest single daily increase since the pandemic started.

Consumer

New data: Chocolate remains most preferred type of Halloween candy

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Americans are showing less interest in most types of Halloween candy this year, but chocolate remains the most preferred type.

National Politics

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

Latest News

National Politics

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will return to federal court Friday as a hearing on whether there is enough evidence to charge them continues.

Crime

Jacksonville man accused of stealing car parts from business

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies charged 40-year-old Jerry Davis Jr. with eight counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

National

14th person indicted in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|

National Politics

GOP Sen. Sasse berates Trump in leaked call

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

Pets

Saving Graces: Twyla and Ted

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Twyla and Ted.