Chief Justice allows jury trials to resume with approved plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order Thursday extending many emergency directives in response to COVID-19, but also allowing jury trials to resume in districts with an approved Jury Trial Resumption Plan.

Chief Justice Beasley had previously required senior resident superior court judges to collaborate with other local officials to plan for the safe resumption of jury trials.

The plans must provide for social distancing, mask wearing, daily screening, and other public health measures.

“I extend my deepest thanks to our elected officials all across North Carolina who have worked so hard to carefully craft these plans, taking every necessary precaution so that we can resume jury trials as safely as possible,” said Chief Justice Beasley. “I want to reassure the public and all potential jurors that their safety will be our top priority.”

