Advertisement

A Little Bit of Sunshine: A proposal photobomb + a surprise tutor

A Little Bit of Sunshine October 16
A Little Bit of Sunshine October 16(CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

The WITN News at Sunrise team will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on October 16:

Liz’s Choice:

It was a happily ever after featuring former NBA star Dwayne Wade.

Ryan Basch was down on one knee in front of his now-fiancee Katie Ryan on a beach in Southern California when the three-time NBA champion accidentally photobombed the proposal.

The Instagram photos show Wade taking a sunset stroll, then putting his hand on his heart in awe when he realized what he was witnessing. He then decided to join in on the couple’s photo shoot.

Wade responded to Basch’s Instagram post, “I need y’alls marriage to work, it’s now on my conscious.”

Talk about a slam dunk ending to this fairy tale love story.

Jim’s Choice:

Doug Garner, also known as paw paw, is trading the tractor for tutoring.

He is 89-years-old and only got as far as ninth grade. He went to work with his uncle as a carpenter. Now, a couple of days a week, he’s at home in Moore County with his great granddaughter Tory, a first grader who is learning remotely.

Back in paw paw’s day, there were no calculators. You figured it out by counting on fingers and writing it down. Now, he’s teaching his great granddaughter math in the garden. She helps him count all the vegetables he grows all while learning math the old fashioned way.

It’s something they say will stick with them forever.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

7,000+ gallons of sewage spills in housing area at Camp Lejeune

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More than 7,000 gallons of sewage spilt near a housing complex at Camp Lejeune.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: More deaths reported in Hertford, Martin, Northampton counties

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
DHHS saw 2,532 new cases on Thursday, the highest single daily increase since the pandemic started.

Consumer

New data: Chocolate remains most preferred type of Halloween candy

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Americans are showing less interest in most types of Halloween candy this year, but chocolate remains the most preferred type.

Crime

Jacksonville man accused of stealing car parts from business

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies charged 40-year-old Jerry Davis Jr. with eight counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

Pets

Saving Graces: Twyla and Ted

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Twyla and Ted.

Latest News

State

HBCU: School’s president has died after 3 months in role

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Saint Augustine’s University announced Irving Pressley McPhail’s death Thursday night in a post on their Facebook page.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Dodging raindrops Friday; Tumbling PM temps

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Cloud cover and rain on Friday

News

NCEL 10-15-20

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

N.C COVID-19 cases on rise, President Trump & Governor Cooper have different views

Updated: 10 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

NCEL 10-15-20

Updated: 10 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm