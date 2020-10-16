Advertisement

7,000+ gallons of sewage spills in housing area at Camp Lejeune

Officials at Camp Lejeune say it happened at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the Midway Park area.
(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 7,000 gallons of sewage spilt near a housing complex at Camp Lejeune.

Officials at Camp Lejeune say it happened at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the Midway Park area. The Public Works Division noticed the wastewater coming from a manhole.

Officials say there was a blockage in the sewer line that released the sewage and caused the manhole to overflow.

The sewage reached Mott Creek in the White Oak River Basin, although officials do not know how much. The affected areas have been treated.

The Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing the case.

