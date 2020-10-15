Water quality swimming advisory issued for sound-side site in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at a sound-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

The advisory was posted at an area at the Jockey’s Ridge Sound-side Access in Nags Head.

This advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire Nags Head area.

Swimming advisories affect water within 200 feet of the sign.

