WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local martial artist is encouraging people to stay active in October and support the food bank at the same time.

Byung Lee’s Taekwondo in Greenville is hosting a virtual 5K to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina.

It costs $30 to register, and participants are encouraged to take photos of themselves at the start and finish of their own 5K runs and then post them to social media.

Runners will get a t-shirt and a medal, and at the end of the month, they will get a free week of Taekwondo lessons and the opportunity to break a board held by a certified taekwondo master or instructor.

Lee says it’s a fun way to stay active during the pandemic and also help the community.

“Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather and exercise with your family. This is a great way to enjoy this time with your family,” said Lee.

He said they are hoping to provide over 20,000 meals. You can contact the academy to sign up at http://www.kingtigertkdgreenville.com/.

