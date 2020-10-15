Vice President Mike Pence campaigning in Selma Friday

SELMA, N.C. (WITN) - Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in Selma on Friday.

The ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in Selma, North Carolina, happens Friday, October 16th at 1:30 p.m. at The Farm at 95.

The Farm at 95 is located 45 minutes southeast of Raleigh in Selma and just off I-95. The Farm in Johnston County bills itself as the largest event venue in the area.

