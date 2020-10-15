Advertisement

Teenager dies in 170 mph Nash County chase

The crash happened on Highway 264 near Exit 27 for Highway 231 around 1 a.m.
A teenager died after a high-speed chase involving the Highway Patrol.
A teenager died after a high-speed chase involving the Highway Patrol.(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 19-year-old is dead following a car chase that reached speeds of up to 170 mph.

The crash happened on Highway 264 near Exit 27 for Highway 231 in Nash County around 1 a.m. Officials say dozens of state troopers were chasing the driver, who was traveling as fast as 170 mph.

Officials say the teenager was thrown from the car. They say he was the only person in the car and no other cars were involved in the crash.

The teenager’s identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

